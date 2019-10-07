Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 3.757 manats to 2,559 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1115 manats to 29.7894 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 11.305 manats to 1,494 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 12.376 manats to 2,832 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 7, 2019 Oct. 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,559 2,563 Silver XAG 29.7894 29.9009 Platinum XPT 1,494 1,505 Palladium XPD 2,832 2,819