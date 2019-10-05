Azerbaijan to launch electronic “Altsystem” in employment sphere

By Trend





An electronic “Altsystem” in employment sphere will be launched in Azerbaijan in the near future under the centralized electronic system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at the conference on the completion of a joint twinning project implemented with the support of the EU. He said that the ministry is actively working in this direction.

“In parallel, in order to provide an effective package of social services, the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST Agency) was created for the first time in Azerbaijan, and under this agency, the DOST Center was opened in May this year,” he noted.

“Furthemore, over the past five months, over 38,000 Azerbaijani citizens benefited from the services of the new center, and the level of their servicing covered 96 percent,” he said. “We plan to expand this social platform of services, as well as optimize the level of coverage of the population with the services of the new platform.”

The minister noted that the latest IT technologies and foreign experience were used in the development of new social mechanisms in the field of social security and employment.

“A number of projects have been implemented with the support of the EU, and we hope that our cooperation with the EU will be long-term and effective for both sides, and that it will make a significant contribution to the development of the social sphere, which involves solving a wide range of issues in this area,” the minister added.

