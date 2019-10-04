20 pct of all card transactions account for non-cash transactions in Azerbaijan

By Trend





One fifth of all card transactions in Azerbaijan accounts for non-cash transactions, Trend reports on Oct. 4 referring to chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev.

Nuriyev made the remarks in Baku at the investment fair entitled "Microfinance Development in Azerbaijan".

“The volume of non-cash transactions among card transactions exceeded two billion manats in Azerbaijan in January-August 2019, which is 58 percent more than in the same period of 2018,” he said.

“The share of non-cash transactions amounted to 20.4 percent of the total volume of card transactions,” Nuriyev added. “For comparison, this indicator amounted to 16.2 percent in 2018.”

As of September 1, about 7.2 million plastic cards were in circulation in Azerbaijan.