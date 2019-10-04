Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale

By Trend





The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of medium-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 10 million manats on October 8, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manats each and a maturity of 728 days, will be placed at the auction.

Bonds interest payment dates are April 7, 2020; October 6, 2020; April 6, 2021 and October 5, 2021.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital investment company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 3)







