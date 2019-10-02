Oil delivery via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline decreases

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Along with the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline that takes Azerbaijan’s energy resources to European markets, Azerbaijan also operates Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline to export oil to Russia.

The delivery of Azerbaijani oil to Russia’s Novorossiysk terminal considerably decreased in 2019, Russia’s Federal State Budgetary Institution Central Dispatching Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex, has said in a report.

Thus, in January-September 2019, Azerbaijan exported 574,017 tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline. This is 40.7 percent less compared to the same period in 2018 when the transit of Azerbaijani oil through the pipeline amounted to 968,000 tons.

In September 2019, oil pumping along Baku-Novorossiysk amounted to 164,077 tons.

The decrease in the volume of Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline has to do with the repair work that resulted in the suspension of the pipeline's work for four months in 2019.

SOCAR resumed exports via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from July 3 after the shutdown in March 2019 due to the scheduled maintenance work on the pipeline.

The Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline transports oil extracted by SOCAR independently, as well as from onshore fields developed within joint ventures. SOCAR has been the operator of the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline since 2008.

On February 18, 1996, an agreement was signed on transporting Azerbaijani oil to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk through the territory of Russia. Azerbaijan has been transporting its oil to the world markets through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline since 1997.

The total length of the oil pipeline is 1,330 km, 231 km account for its Azerbaijani section. The maximum transmission capacity of the pipeline is 105,000 barrels per day.

SOCAR exported 1.2 million tons of oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2018.

As Azerbaijan has no direct access to the open seas, it is in need of more pipelines. So, maintaining oil transportation via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline meets Baku's interests in terms of diversification of routes.