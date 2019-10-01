Hazelnut export increased by 89.9 pct in 2019

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Today Azerbaijan is one of the largest hazelnut producers and exporters. Hazelnuts are now among the country’s main export goods after oil and gas products.

Hazelnut exports grew by 89.9 percent in the first eight months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, Ismayil Orujov, chairman of the Association of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters has said.

"Thus, if hazelnut exports totaled $40.5 million in the first eight months of last year, this year the volume of exports reached $76.9 million," he noted.

“I’m convinced that by late 2019, we will export twice more hazelnuts than in previous year,” Orujov added.

He stressed that hazelnut growing is one of the main areas of the non-oil sector, bringing income to Azerbaijan's economy. Last year, the country was also able to maintain its position in the world market.

In his words, Azerbaijan currently ranks third in the world in terms of hazelnut exports after Turkey and Italy.

Pointing to the participation in WorldFood Moscow International Food Exhibition a week ago, he stressed that with the financial support of Azerbaijan Investment and Export Promotion Fund (AZPROMO), local products will be demonstrated at the Anuga-2019 exhibition, to be held on October 5-9 in Cologne, Germany.

Orujov noted that in general, five to six companies represent Azerbaijan in each of these exhibitions. Following these exhibitions, geography of exports has also changed.

Local hazelnuts are exported to 25 countries. “Russia is particularly popular among these countries. However, on the eve of Christmas, activity is also expected in European countries.

He pointed out that German and Italian companies demonstrate great interest in Azerbaijani products, and more recently, the Czech Republic and Poland have also been added in the list.

As for sale prices of hazelnuts, Orujov said that the price of Azerbaijani hazelnuts reached its peak in the world market in August-September.

“The quality of farmers' products, new technologies applied in production, European and ISO standards have already shown their results. Over the past two months, the export price of Azerbaijani hazelnuts has been about $6.2 - $6.5 per kilogram. For the same period, the price of Turkish hazelnuts amounted to $5.9 - $6, and Georgian hazelnuts - $5.8,” he noted.

Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world enjoying favorable climate conditions suitable for hazelnut growing.

Several varieties of hazelnuts, such as Atababa, Ashrafli, Ghalib, Ganja, Sachagly, Topgara and Yagly, are cultivated in Azerbaijan. Hazelnut growing is one of the main sources of income for the population in the northwestern regions of Azerbaijan. It is also often a family business in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Gabala, Khachmaz, and Shabran regions.

Hazelnuts produced in Khachmaz region are mainly exported to Russia, and those produced in Gabala, Oghuz, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan regions are exported to European countries.

In 2018, Azerbaijan exported 18,223 tons of peeled hazelnut worth $93.5 million. Industry experts expect annual exports worth $150-200 million in the near future. Currently, Azerbaijan exports hazelnuts to more than 25 countries.

Azerbaijan has recently begun cooperation with Turkey and Georgia in the production of hazelnuts.