Azerbaijan's tourism companies taking part in tourism exhibition in Turkey

By Trend





Azerbaijan's tourism companies are taking part in a tourism exhibition organized in Turkey's Van province, Trend reports Turkish media.

A total of 350 tourism companies from Iran, Georgia and Iraq are taking part in the exhibition.

According to media reports, the main purpose of the exhibition is to familiarize foreign travel companies with the recreational potential of Van Province.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, in July 2018, Van was visited by 38,800 tourists.

