Development plan of Ganja-Gazakh economic region is underway

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is preparing a development plan for administrative districts in the Ganja-Gazakh economic region.

The project, implemented by the Ministry of Economy jointly with the European Union and the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), was presented in the city Naftalan at a conference on Regional Development in Azerbaijan, on September 26.

As part of the project, the process and results of development plans for the administrative districts in the Ganja-Gazakh economic region have been presented.

Sahib Mammadov, Deputy Economy Minister, stressed the importance of EU-funded technical assistance projects in terms of studying and applying foreign experience in Azerbaijan.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas hailed the results of implementation of projects in the field of development of regions between Azerbaijan and the EU, noting the importance of expanding cooperation in this area.

Arzu Mammadov, Acting Head of Naftalan Executive Power, also spoke about the tasks aimed at the successful implementation of the activities planned for the 2019-2023 as part of the state program for the development of Azerbaijan’s regions.

Gerald Duda, Program Manager of GIZ, highlighted the importance of the project "Support for local and regional development in the Ganja-Gazakh economic region" and expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with the government agencies supporting the project.

At the event, the development plan of the Dashkasan region was also presented as an example.

As part of the event, an exhibition-sale of products and services of female entrepreneurs operating in Ganja-Gazakh economic region has been organized. In total, more than 50 types of products and handicrafts of about 30 small and medium-sized businesses have been displayed at the fair.

The project has already worked out development plans for three regions such as Gadabay, Dashkasan and Tovuz. The first stage of preparing a development plan for the city of Ganja and Gazakh and Goygol regions has also been completed.

The local development plans of municipalities are developed on the basis of a methodology based on local legislation, international experience.

Work on development plans is divided into two main stages. At the first stage, socio-economic diagnostics of cities and regions is conducted, at the second stage, a development plan is developed on the basis of the results obtained. In order to conduct a socio-economic study of each city and district, a special research group is being formed.

Methods of diagnostic analysis used in the plan for the development of cities and regions are applied on the basis of a methodology approved by the Ministry of Economy. In addition, all the steps that will be taken by the stages of the development plan are calculated, the final document reflects the quality of work and the results obtained with the disclosure of specific real budgets for the expenditures to be implemented. This will help the government to evaluate the proposals received for each district, from local governments, and select priorities.







