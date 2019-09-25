Azerbaijan actively participates in initiatives on climate change

By Azernews





The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have launched a new project on strengthening Azerbaijan’s potential in reducing greenhouse gases in the agricultural sector and land use.

The project aims to identify institutions that will have direct access to the Green Climate Fund and to increase the capacity of relevant organizations in this area. The project envisages a detailed analysis of the application of practical and technological solutions to simplify the implementation of National Obligations. The project costs approximately $500,000, and its duration is 18 months.

Azerbaijan is actively participating in negotiations and initiatives on climate change, said Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, at a seminar held within the new project, on September 24.

He noted that Azerbaijan, like other countries, is affected by global climate change, which is manifested in the form of drought, mudflows and temperature increase.

Hajiyev stressed that ecology and environmental protection issues are always a priority for the Azerbaijani government.

He underlined that with this regard, Azerbaijan joined over 20 international conventions after gaining state independence. “In 1995, Azerbaijan joined the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, while in 2016 signed and ratified Paris Agreement supplementing to this Convention.”

He pointed out that Azerbaijan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent (compared with 1990).

“At present, the implementation of a number of obligations on priority sectors of waste management, energy, industry, agriculture, land use, and forestry has begun,” added Hajiyev.

He further emphasized that the Ministry of Ecology has been working purposefully for several years with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and this work will be successfully continued in subsequent years.

Speaking at the event, Melek Cakmak, head of the Partnership and Liaison Office of the FAO in Azerbaijan, named the fields of agriculture, water and forestry, the most sensitive sectors in Azerbaijan

“Regarding natural characteristics and geographical location of Azerbaijan, its territory is negatively affected by climatic changes, which are already manifested in the form of floods, drought, stuffiness and a sharp increase in air temperature since the beginning of spring,” she said.

Cakmak added that in this regard, the priorities of the Azerbaijani government include a comprehensive assessment of climate technology solutions in the most sensitive sectors, development of a national adaptation strategy and action plan, their integration into national sectors.

Cakmak stressed that the FAO and Ministry of Ecology and National Resources are launching a second cooperation preparation project approved by the Green Climate Fund. FAO will provide the necessary support in introducing and applying international best practices in Azerbaijan. The project also provides for the definition of the most appropriate national structure (public or private) to begin the accreditation process. “The measures to take on climate change prevention within the project will bear fruits.”

Later, Carmen Arguello, coordinator of the project to prepare for cooperation with the Green Climate Fund, made a presentation on the current environment and climate activities in Azerbaijan, opportunities for implementation of climate-related activities in key sectors, including agriculture.

FAO attaches great importance to partnership with the private sector and cooperation with the international community in project implementation. Priority areas for cooperation with Azerbaijan are support of the development of agriculture, improvement of the living conditions of rural residents, as well as support to the Azerbaijani government to carry out reforms in this area.