Azerbaijan's Central Bank to put up short-term notes for sale

25 September 2019 [10:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


An auction for the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 100 million manats will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 25 from 11:00 till 12:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to BSE, notes at a par value of 100 manats each and a circulation period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is October 24, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

According to the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids: one competitive and one non-competitive.

($1=1.7 AZN on September 14)

