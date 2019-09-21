Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 9 1.7 Sept. 16 1.7 Sept. 10 1.7 Sept. 17 1.7 Sept. 11 1.7 Sept. 18 1.7 Sept. 12 1.7 Sept. 19 1.7 Sept. 13 1.7 Sept. 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8785 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 9 1.8680 Sept. 16 1.8825 Sept. 10 1.8774 Sept. 17 1.8722 Sept. 11 1.8788 Sept. 18 1.8811 Sept. 12 1.8724 Sept. 19 1.8766 Sept. 13 1.8818 Sept. 20 1.8799 Average weekly 1.8629 Average weekly 1.8785

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 9 0.0259 Sept. 16 0.0266 Sept. 10 0.0259 Sept. 17 0.0266 Sept. 11 0.0260 Sept. 18 0.0264 Sept. 12 0.0260 Sept. 19 0.0264 Sept. 13 0.0263 Sept. 20 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0260 Average weekly 0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.