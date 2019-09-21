Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 9
1.7
Sept. 16
1.7
Sept. 10
1.7
Sept. 17
1.7
Sept. 11
1.7
Sept. 18
1.7
Sept. 12
1.7
Sept. 19
1.7
Sept. 13
1.7
Sept. 20
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8785 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 9
1.8680
Sept. 16
1.8825
Sept. 10
1.8774
Sept. 17
1.8722
Sept. 11
1.8788
Sept. 18
1.8811
Sept. 12
1.8724
Sept. 19
1.8766
Sept. 13
1.8818
Sept. 20
1.8799
Average weekly
1.8629
Average weekly
1.8785
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 9
0.0259
Sept. 16
0.0266
Sept. 10
0.0259
Sept. 17
0.0266
Sept. 11
0.0260
Sept. 18
0.0264
Sept. 12
0.0260
Sept. 19
0.0264
Sept. 13
0.0263
Sept. 20
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0260
Average weekly
0.0265
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 9
0.2974
Sept. 16
0.2964
Sept. 10
0.2954
Sept. 17
0.2967
Sept. 11
0.2947
Sept. 18
0.2982
Sept. 12
0.2954
Sept.19
0.2990
Sept. 13
0.3006
Sept. 20
0.2973
Average weekly
0.2967
Average weekly
0.2975