Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 19 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 16.6195 manats to 2,542.5540 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.3935 manats to 30.0919 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 19.7965 manats to 1,581.2295 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 2.091 manats to 2,707.5050 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Sept. 19, 2019
Sept. 18, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,542.5540
2,554.1735
Silver
XAG
30.0919
30.4854
Platinum
XPT
1,581.2295
1,601.0260
Palladium
XPD
2,707.5050
2,709.5960
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 19)