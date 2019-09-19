Azerbaijani citizens buy over 700 real estate properties in Turkey in 8 months

By Trend





In January-August 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 711 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 128 real estate properties more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the general directorate, in January 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 95 properties in Turkey, in February - 105, in March - 87, in April - 87, in May - 90, in June - 67, in July - 92, and in August - 88.

In August 2019, 110,500 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 5.1 percent more compared to August 2018. Furthermore, 3,604 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 6.8 percent less compared to August 2018.