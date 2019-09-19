Southern Gas Corridor to diversify supply to Europe: Int’l Gas Union

By Trend





Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will bring needed diversification of supply to Europe, the International Gas Union (IGU) told Trend.

The Southern Gas Corridor project is a welcomed development for diversification of supplies into Europe, according to IGU.

"Domestic production in Europe is on the decline and more imports will be needed. Projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor not only bring more needed supply to Europe, but they also bring needed diversification of supply thus enhancing the security of supply," said IGU.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

The International Gas Union (IGU) was founded in 1931. It is a worldwide non-profit organisation registered in Vevey, Switzerland with the Secretariat currently located in Barcelona, Spain.

The mission of IGU is to advocate gas as an integral part of a sustainable global energy system, and to promote the political, technical and economic progress of the gas industry. The more than 160 members of IGU are associations and corporations of the gas industry representing over 95% of the global gas market. The working organisation of IGU covers the complete value of gas chain from exploration and production, transmission via pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as distribution and combustion of gas at the point of use.