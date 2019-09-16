Gold prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 10.9735 manats to 2,557.3185 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.3036 manats to 30.4011 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 6.8 manats to 1,620.7800 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.5815 manats to 2,743.4175 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Sept. 16, 2019
Sept. 13, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,557.3185
2,546.3450
Silver
XAG
30.4011
30.7047
Platinum
XPT
1,620.7800
1,613.9800
Palladium
XPD
2,743.4175
2,738.8360
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
($1 = 1.7 AZN on September 16)