Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 2 1.7 Sept. 9 1.7 Sept. 3 1.7 Sept. 10 1.7 Sept. 4 1.7 Sept. 11 1.7 Sept. 5 1.7 Sept. 12 1.7 Sept. 6 1.7 Sept. 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0138 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8629 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 2 1.8680 Sept. 9 1.8680 Sept. 3 1.8597 Sept. 10 1.8774 Sept. 4 1.8657 Sept. 11 1.8788 Sept. 5 1.8747 Sept. 12 1.8724 Sept. 6 1.8764 Sept 13 1.8818 Average weekly 1.8689 Average weekly 1.8629