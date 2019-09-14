TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

14 September 2019

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 2

1.7

Sept. 9

1.7

Sept. 3

1.7

Sept. 10

1.7

Sept. 4

1.7

Sept. 11

1.7

Sept. 5

1.7

Sept. 12

1.7

Sept. 6

1.7

Sept. 13

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0138 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8629 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 2

1.8680

Sept. 9

1.8680

Sept. 3

1.8597

Sept. 10

1.8774

Sept. 4

1.8657

Sept. 11

1.8788

Sept. 5

1.8747

Sept. 12

1.8724

Sept. 6

1.8764

Sept 13

1.8818

Average weekly

1.8689

Average weekly

1.8629

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 2

0.0254

Sept. 9

0.0259

Sept. 3

0.0255

Sept. 10

0.0259

Sept. 4

0.0254

Sept. 11

0.0260

Sept. 5

0.0257

Sept. 12

0.0260

Sept. 6

0.0257

Sept. 13

0.0263

Average weekly

0.0255

Average weekly

0.0260

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2967 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 2

0.2912

Sept. 9

0.2974

Sept. 3

0.2925

Sept. 10

0.2954

Sept. 4

0.2966

Sept. 11

0.2947

Sept. 5

0.3002

Sept. 12

0.2954

Sept. 6

0.2985

Sept. 13

0.3006

Average weekly

0.2958

Average weekly

0.2967

