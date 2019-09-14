Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 2
1.7
Sept. 9
1.7
Sept. 3
1.7
Sept. 10
1.7
Sept. 4
1.7
Sept. 11
1.7
Sept. 5
1.7
Sept. 12
1.7
Sept. 6
1.7
Sept. 13
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0138 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8629 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 2
1.8680
Sept. 9
1.8680
Sept. 3
1.8597
Sept. 10
1.8774
Sept. 4
1.8657
Sept. 11
1.8788
Sept. 5
1.8747
Sept. 12
1.8724
Sept. 6
1.8764
Sept 13
1.8818
Average weekly
1.8689
Average weekly
1.8629
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 2
0.0254
Sept. 9
0.0259
Sept. 3
0.0255
Sept. 10
0.0259
Sept. 4
0.0254
Sept. 11
0.0260
Sept. 5
0.0257
Sept. 12
0.0260
Sept. 6
0.0257
Sept. 13
0.0263
Average weekly
0.0255
Average weekly
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2967 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 2
0.2912
Sept. 9
0.2974
Sept. 3
0.2925
Sept. 10
0.2954
Sept. 4
0.2966
Sept. 11
0.2947
Sept. 5
0.3002
Sept. 12
0.2954
Sept. 6
0.2985
Sept. 13
0.3006
Average weekly
0.2958
Average weekly
0.2967