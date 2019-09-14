Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.1705 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,544.7249 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 2 2,593.6050 Sept. 9 2,566.5155 Sept. 3 2,591.5140 Sept. 10 2,532.6770 Sept. 4 2,622.0035 Sept. 11 2,534.8020 Sept. 5 2,626.2790 Sept. 12 2,543.2850 Sept. 6 2,582.1555 Sept. 13 2,546.3450 Average weekly 2,603.1114 Average weekly 2,544.7249