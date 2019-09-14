Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 20.1705 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,544.7249 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 2
2,593.6050
Sept. 9
2,566.5155
Sept. 3
2,591.5140
Sept. 10
2,532.6770
Sept. 4
2,622.0035
Sept. 11
2,534.8020
Sept. 5
2,626.2790
Sept. 12
2,543.2850
Sept. 6
2,582.1555
Sept. 13
2,546.3450
Average weekly
2,603.1114
Average weekly
2,544.7249
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.5223 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.7762 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 2
31.2270
Sept. 9
31.2270
Sept. 3
31.3302
Sept. 10
30.3433
Sept. 4
33.0063
Sept. 11
30.8195
Sept. 5
33.0064
Sept. 12
30.7867
Sept. 6
31.5257
Sept. 13
30.7047
Average weekly
32.0191
Average weekly
32.7762
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,604.2696 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 2
1,595.1015
Sept. 9
1,618.3830
Sept. 3
1,587.4855
Sept. 10
1,585.1820
Sept. 4
1,637.3380
Sept. 11
1,593.3250
Sept. 5
1,680.6880
Sept. 12
1,610.4780
Sept. 6
1,608.8290
Sept. 13
1,613.9800
Average weekly
1,621.8884
Average weekly
1,604.2696
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 124.2360 manats or 4.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,665.6272 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 2
2,619.6915
Sept. 9
2,614.6000
Sept. 3
2,619.5215
Sept. 10
2,622.2500
Sept. 4
2,628.1320
Sept. 11
2,660.5000
Sept. 5
2,649.6455
Sept. 12
2,691.9500
Sept. 6
2,639.1990
Sept. 13
2,738.8360
Average weekly
2,631.2379
Average weekly
2,65.6272