Minister: Turnover in Azerbaijani non-oil sector increases

By Trend





The turnover in the non-oil sector increased by 9.7 percent in January-July 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said on Sept. 13.

Jabbarov made the remarks in Baku at the conference dedicated to the fight against the shadow economy, Trend reports.

“According to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, the turnover in the non-oil sector increased by 9.7 percent in terms of the growth of nominal GDP in this sector,” he said.

“At the same time, the turnover in the sphere of production and wholesale trade increased by 7.8 percent, by 26.4 percent - in the field of public catering, 36.3 percent - in the sphere of retail trade,” the minister said.

“The biggest growth was observed in the structure of the turnover of tobacco products,” Jabbarov said. “This indicator increased by 3.6 times, while the turnover of alcoholic beverages increased by 67.3 percent.”