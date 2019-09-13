Unemployment rate down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The unemployment rate decreased from 40-45 percent up to 14 percent in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Committee on Entrepreneurship, Economic Policy and Industry of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyad Samadzade said on September 13.

Samadzade made the remarks in Baku at the conference entitled "Fighting the shadow economy as an important factor in the development of the economy", Trend reports from the scene.

“Today Azerbaijan is implementing various large-scale projects,” he stressed. “The country has turned from a creditor country to a country that issues the loans to other countries.”

“Today Azerbaijan has foreign trade relations with 150 leading countries,” Samadzade added. “The poverty rate in the country decreased from 80 percent up to 5-6 percent.”