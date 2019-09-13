Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 13 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 3.06 manats to 2,546.3450 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.082 manats to 30.7047 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 3.502 manats to 1,613.9800 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 46.886 manats to 2,738.8360 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Sept. 13, 2019
Sept. 12, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,546.3450
2,543.2850
Silver
XAG
30.7047
30.7867
Platinum
XPT
1,613.9800
1,610.4780
Palladium
XPD
2,738.8360
2,691.9500
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
($1 = 1.7 AZN on September 13)