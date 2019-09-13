Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 13 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 3.06 manats to 2,546.3450 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.082 manats to 30.7047 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.502 manats to 1,613.9800 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 46.886 manats to 2,738.8360 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 13, 2019 Sept. 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,546.3450 2,543.2850 Silver XAG 30.7047 30.7867 Platinum XPT 1,613.9800 1,610.4780 Palladium XPD 2,738.8360 2,691.9500