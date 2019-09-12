Azerbaijan, Poland to improve market access for entrepreneurs

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Poland continue to develop mutually beneficial economic and trade ties. Poland places special emphasis on boosting its economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Poland are focused on mutual improvement of market access conditions for entrepreneurs, Marcin Przydacz, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, told Trend.

“Azerbaijan is an important economic partner of Poland in the South Caucasus region. The country is considered to be one of the most prospective markets for Polish companies. Our relations are most especially aimed at the improvement of market access conditions and resolution of problems faced by the entrepreneurs of both countries”, he said.

Przydacz added that bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Poland is increasing, but it is still not at a satisfactory level: in 2018, the turnover between the two countries was $94.7 million, whereas in 2013-2015, this figure was at the level of $135-170 million a year.

“We are doing everything we can to activate the trade and investment agenda in our bilateral relations. We see growing potential in the fields of engineering, agriculture, transport, logistics, chemical industry, information technology, shipbuilding, tourism and electronics”, said Przydacz.

He went on to say that Poland wants to promote mutual investments.

“At the moment, mutual investment activity between Azerbaijan and Poland is of small amount. There are several companies with Polish capital in Azerbaijan, working in the fields of services, consulting, bank services, manufacturing of construction materials, energy, agricultural, pharmaceutical and gastronomical products. However, there are no significant investors from Azerbaijan in Poland,” said Przydacz.

Therefore, Poland plans to promote mutual investments by organizing business forums and other events under the aegis of Polish Investment and Trade Agency, he added.

Azerbaijan and Poland have great prospects to expand cooperation in a variety of spheres, including agriculture, industry, ICT, tourism and energy.

Poland-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headquartered in Warsaw, was established in 2017 upon an initiative of Polish and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. Its main goal is to support entrepreneurs through consultations and wide range of services.

Trading House of Azerbaijan opened in Warsaw in December last year to promote export of Azerbaijani products, organize sales of local products in Poland, and coordinate these activities with entrepreneurs.