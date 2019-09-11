Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 11 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 2.125 manats to 2,534.8020 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4762 manats to 30.8195 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.143 manats to 1,593.3250 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 38.25 manats to 2,660.5000 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 11, 2019 Sept. 10, 2019 Gold XAU 2,534.8020 2,532.6770 Silver XAG 30.8195 30.3433 Platinum XPT 1,593.3250 1,585.1820 Palladium XPD 2,660.5000 2,622.2500

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 11)







