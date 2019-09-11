Argentina may establish JVs with Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The political relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina stand at a good level as a result of regular political consultations held between the two countries. The economic cooperation between the countries are also developing, however, they have a potential for further expansion.

The two countries have mulled the participation of Argentine companies in industrial and agricultural parks in Azerbaijan, the possibilities for expansion of cooperation and joint projects in industry, agriculture, pharmaceutics, trade and other spheres.

These topics were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella, the Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan.

Referring to the legal framework of bilateral cooperation, Mustafayev noted that about 25 documents have been signed between the two countries, including the documents on trade and economic cooperation, tax information exchange, scientific and technological research and innovation, customs, technical cooperation, etc.

He also briefed the ambassador on reforms in the private sector in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country’s economic potential, its non-oil products and cooperation in agriculture.

Mustafayev invited Argentine businessmen to benefit from the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and to establish joint ventures.

In turn, Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella stressed Argentina’s interest in expanding ties with Azerbaijan, saying that Azerbaijan-Argentina economic relations are based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in November 1993. Azerbaijan has been building closer ties with Argentina and other South American countries since mid-2000s.

Azerbaijan views its ties with Argentina as offering enormous opportunities for greater cooperation in many fields, and considers this country as a gateway to the wider South American region.