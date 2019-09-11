Production volume in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technological Park revealed

By Trend





Since the beginning of this year, products worth over 20 million manats have been manufactured at Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technological Park (STP), Rashad Aliyev, PR manager of STP, told Trend.

He said that in the first seven months of 2019, this figure amounted to 20.354 million manats.

"Industrial enterprises located in STP are aimed at increasing sales within the country and abroad," he noted. "This includes production and export of sandwich panels, industrial pipes, cables and other types of products."

The PR manager noted that by the end of this year, it is expected to industrial goods to neighboring countries, in particular, to Russia and Georgia.

STP is a complex of large factories specializing in various fields of production.

The park was commissioned with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 22, 2009. Currently, over 30 production sites operate at 13 plants that are part of STP.

The complex of factories manufactures a wide range of products for the oil and gas, construction, energy and agricultural industries.