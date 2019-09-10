BP deploys continuous methane measurement for new major oil & gas projects

By Trend





BP has announced that it will deploy continuous measurement of methane emissions in its future BP-operated oil and gas processing projects as part of its ambitious programme to detect, measure and reduce methane emissions, Trend reports citing the company.

Continuous measurement, including instruments such as gas cloud imaging (GCI), will be rolled out to all new major projects worldwide. The technology has also been tested and installed in existing facilities such as BP’s giant natural gas Khazzan field in Oman.

It is a key part of BP’s wider and longer-term strategy to deploy a suite of complementary methane detecting techniques across new and existing facilities. The data generated will help BP identify the largest opportunities to tackle methane emissions, drive efficiency and develop best practice – and is ultimately aimed at delivering and improving on BP’s methane intensity target of 0.2 percent from its Upstream operations.

In addition to continuous methane measurement, BP is also aiming to make use of a network of complementary technology, including a new generation of drones, hand-held devices and multi-spectral flare combustion cameras – drawing upon scientific breakthroughs made in diverse fields, spanning healthcare, space exploration and defence.