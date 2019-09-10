Shaki winery to export products to Spain

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

There is a great demand for Azerbaijani wines in foreign markets since they have always distinguished by their quality and taste.

Shaki winery has signed a contract for the supply of its products to Spain, Vidadi Hasanov, director of the enterprise, told Trend.

He said that about 200,000 bottles of wine per month will be delivered to Barcelona. The first supplies will begin in the next months.

“Initially we plan to deliver 18,000 bottles. Then the deliveries will reach up to 200,000 bottles monthly,” Hasanov said.

He added that the company has also received wine export requests from Russia. “We intend to begin exports to Russia in the coming months.”

Hasanov further stressed that the negotiations with Belarusian partners are also underway. The export to the Belarusian market is expected to start by the end of the year.

“Following the results of the grape harvest season, the company plans to produce up to 2,000 tons of grapes and up to 130,000 decaliters of wine,” he said.

Azerbaijan exported 231,330 decaliters of wine and grape must worth $3 million in the first half of 2019. The main customer of Azerbaijani wine products was Russia. As much as 217,480 decalitres worth $2.4 million was exported to Russia in January-June 2019.

In accordance with the State Program on the Development of Winegrowing for 2018-2025, the export of wine from Azerbaijan should increase fivefold by 2025.

Winery occupies one of the most important places in the food industry of Azerbaijan. The country is famous for its high quality grape varieties. The five major wine-growing regions of Azerbaijan are Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gabala, Ganja and Tovuz. Local grape varieties include White Shani, Derbendi, Nail, Bayan Shirey, Gamashara, Ganja Pink, Bendi, Madrasa, Black Shani, Zeynabi, Misgali, Khindogni, Agdam Kechiamjayi, Tebrizi and Marandi.

At present, about 40 winemaking enterprises operate in Azerbaijan, producing natural wine, sparkling wine, liqueur, brandy, vodka, ethyl alcohol, cognac, etc. Most of producers target Russian and European markets as well as new markets for Azerbaijani wine, such as China.

Currently, specialized wine houses of Azerbaijan operate in two cities of China. Recently, a wine house of Azerbaijan opened in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. As many as 120 wine products and alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers are presented in the wine house.

Azerbaijan plans to develop the first wine tourist route in the history of the country. A new highly specialized tourist route will pass through the wineries of the Absheron, Ismayilli, Shirvan, Gabala, Shaki and Goygol regions.

Tourism experts intend to pave the route in such a way that within a few days, foreigners would be taken from one region to another, giving them the opportunity to visit wineries where the legendary Azerbaijani alcoholic beverages are produced.

Recently, Azerbaijan Grape and Wine Festival was held in Meysari village of Shamakhi region. The event targeted to encourage local production of grapes and wine, to increase the export potential of wine products and awareness on the history of Azerbaijani winemaking.







