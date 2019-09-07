Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 26 1.7 Sept. 2 1.7 Aug. 27 1.7 Sept. 3 1.7 Aug. 28 1.7 Sept. 4 1.7 Aug. 29 1.7 Sept. 5 1.7 Aug. 30 1.7 Sept. 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0084 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8689 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 26 1.8943 Sept. 2 1.8680 Aug. 27 1.8868 Sept. 3 1.8597 Aug. 28 1.8848 Sept. 4 1.8657 Aug. 29 1.8839 Sept. 5 1.8747 Aug. 30 1.8777 Sept. 6 1.8764 Average weekly 1.8855 Average weekly 1.8689

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 26 0.0257 Sept. 2 0.0254 Aug. 27 0.0257 Sept. 3 0.0255 Aug. 28 0.0256 Sept. 4 0.0254 Aug. 29 0.0255 Sept. 5 0.0257 Aug. 30 0.0255 Sept. 6 0.0257 Average weekly 0.0256 Average weekly 0.0255

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0073 manats or 2.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2958 manats.