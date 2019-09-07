OIC Youth Forum and Azerbaijan’s SME Development Agency discuss potential projects

By Trend





Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Orkhan Mammadov met with the President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Mr. Taha Ayhan, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

It was pointed out during the meeting that the Agency is interested in cooperation with the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. In this regard, the parties emphasized the importance of the third General Assembly meeting of Islamic Countries Youth Entrepreneurs Network (ICYEN) in Baku this year.

The parties exchanged ideas for partnership in agriculture, tourism, information and communication technologies, social entrepreneurship projects, innovation, and startups with the participation of OICYF partners. The future cooperation between the Agency and the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was discussed, and opportunities were reviewed for implementation of activities, training sessions, programs, organization of mutual visits and business forums with participation of SMBs.

A trilateral protocol was signed with respect to the organization of the third General Assembly of the Islamic Countries Young Entrepreneurs Network in Baku. The protocol of cooperation was signed between Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Eurasia Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.

The event will be attended by representatives of 56 OIC member countries, as well as non-member states. The event, which will be attended by about 70 countries, will provide information on the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan, undertaken measures and state support for small and medium-sized businesses in our country. The event will also facilitate bilateral meetings with local and foreign investors to attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan.



