Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications presented in Oxford

By Trend

Rashad Huseynov, head of the department of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, spoke about the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal at the Creative Spark conference organized at the University of Oxford, Trend reports referring to the center.

The portal carried out a number of projects in collaboration with the UK’s Newcastle University.

According to Huseynov, trainings were regularly held for entrepreneurs, students and teachers with the help of the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal. In conclusion, a Createathon workshop was held for discussing contributions of students to a functional business.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication launched the Creative Spark project together with British Council in 2018, and plans to continue the cooperation program in 2020.