Russia sees increase in incoming tourists from Azerbaijan

The number of trips from Azerbaijan to Russia increased by 22,000 (or 6 percent) in the first half of 2019, compared to the corresponding period last year, Trend reports referring to the TurStat portal.

According to TurStat, Azerbaijan ranked 5th in terms of the number of foreign citizens arriving in Russia in the first half of 2019, with 418,000 trips.

In general, inbound tourism to Russia grew during the first half of the year through tourists from Southeast Asia and the EU.

According to the results of 6 months, the top 5 countries in the number of inbound tourists to Russia included Ukraine (3.424 million trips), Kazakhstan (1.569 million), China (780,000), Finland (430,000) and Azerbaijan (418,000).

The rating is based on the analysis of statistics of inbound tourist trips of foreigners to Russia.