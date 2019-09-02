Innovative ecosystem forming in country

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

InnoCamp innovation summer camp, implemented jointly by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Regional Development Public Union of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the United Nations Development Program, Microsoft and Azercell companies, has wrapped up.

InnoCamp was organized in Shamakhi on August 29-31 as part of the “I2B - From Idea to Business” project.

This year’s winners of startup tours held in Baku, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Ganja, Mingachevir, Sheki, Sumgayit, Sabirabad, Zagatala, Shamakhi, Goychay and Tovuz participated in the event.

The main goal was to share knowledge and discuss the formation of a common ecosystem in this area.

Trainings on marketing, design and presentation were held for 54 students representing 18 teams. The participants were informed about the ecosystem of startups, the ways to turn the ideas into business.

The main topics of trainings organized as part of InnoCamp were “Business Skills” and “Communication Skills”.

In addition, a round table was organized on “Development of a national innovation ecosystem” during the InnoCamp.

Tahir Mammadov, Head of the Shamakhi Executive Power, highlighted the importance of innovative activities in the region. He said the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies is working in many areas in this direction.

“Currently, the process of formation of an innovative ecosystem is rapidly going on in the country. The presentation of the resources by all structures has great importance. It is important that this process, expanding in the capital, reaches the regions,” he said.

He added that there it is planned to bring together science, education and innovation. “At the same time, we must strive to apply innovation in agriculture.”

During the event, Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan, and Tal Catron, founder of TC Holdings, accelerator of innovation ecosystems, shared their views on the innovation ecosystem and noted current trends in this area.

As part of the InnoCamp, Tahir Mammadov and Alessandro Fracassetti held a meeting to discuss issues of the application of innovations in education, agriculture and environmental protection.

The sides also talked on the Robopark project, the goal of which is to increase the interest of students in high technology.

Serious steps are being taken for the further improvement of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the development of startups.

In this regard, several agencies were created in the country to enhance innovative environment and widespread introduction of new technologies.

As startups are mainly related to the development and application of new technologies, Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications and High Technologies is taking important measures to support startups in the country.

The development of startups and the implementation of technological transfer in Azerbaijan further accelerate innovation development.

Moreover, a strategy for innovative development will be developed in Azerbaijan. Boston Counsulting company has already been involved in this direction as an expert.