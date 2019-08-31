Azerbaijan’s external state debt per capita decreases

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state external debt per capita decreased by $4.2 or 0.9 percent compared to the beginning of the year, and amounted to $890.8 as of July 1, 2019, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports Aug. 30.

He said that the external public debt for loans under signed contracts, and loans considered to be a public debt, amounted to 19 percent of GDP.

Gulmammadov noted that as of July 1, domestic debt amounted to 1,346.1 million manats (including contingent liabilities). This is higher than the figure of Jan.1 by 2 percent or 25.9 million manats, he said.

Information on the return by each organization of the funds paid by the Fund for Ensuring State Debt Liabilities and Guarantees shows that in 2019-2024, the state budget will receive funds in the amount of 2,960.8 million manats, Gulmammadov said.

($1= 1.7 manats on Aug. 30)