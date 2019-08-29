Average monthly salary up in Baku

Trend:

In January-June 2019, the average monthly salary in Baku increased by 3.5 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 816.8 manats, Trend reports referring to the report of the Statistics Office in Baku.

The highest average monthly wages are among employees of enterprises and organizations engaged in industrial, financial and insurance, as well as professional, scientific and technical activities, and among workers in the IT and construction industries.

The lowest wages were observed among workers in health sector, social services, agriculture, education, recreation, entertainment sectors and the arts.

In general, in Azerbaijan, the average monthly salaries in January-June 2019 increased by 7.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 583.7 manat.

In 2018, the average monthly salary in the country amounted to 544.1 manat, which was 3 percent more than in 2017.