Excavation work for TAP’s microtunnel completed

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most ambitious projects in the oil and gas industry, and as part of it, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) makes its own important contribution to successful completion of this project.

Excavation work as part of the construction of a microtunnel for TAP in Melendugno has been completed, Italy, TAP said in a message.

The overall progress is currently nearing 90 percent, and much of the land along the TAP route was restored, the message says.

“Special technology will be used to ensure the laying of the pipeline along the route. The remote-controlled submarine will in real time provide the information necessary for the operation of the pipe-laying vessel,” TAP said.

As for the welding work, 99 percent of it was finished on the onshore route of the TAP. TAP AG consortium stated that the welding seams are automatically tested to ensure that they comply with national and international standards.

Recently, shallow water pipelay and offshore backfilling in Albania as part of the TAP project was finished.

TAP project started in 2016. Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

The first gas deliveries to Europe via TAP are expected to start in 2020.

It will transport natural gas from the Caspian basin to Europe, connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, crossing Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to finally connect to the Italian natural gas network.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG is a joint venture company registered in Baar, canton Zug, Switzerland, with a purpose of planning, developing and building the TAP pipeline. The Managing Director of the company is Luca Schieppati.