Farmers offer products at trade fair

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The more innovations and support come from the state, the more interested farmers become in expanding their activities and increasing production with no fear of facing losses. One of the initiatives of the government is trade fairs, which allow farmers to present and sell their products with the lowest expenses.

"From Village to City” trade fair, which is held by Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan, is ongoing in Baku.

The agricultural products are traded every day in two sites in Yasamal and Binagadi districts on Baku. Thus, capital residents can purchase seasonal agricultural products directly from manufacturers participating in the fair.

Prices for agricultural products produced by almost 50 farmers from 15 regions of the country are significantly lower than market prices.

The main objective of the fair is to create an abundance of local products in the markets and prevent artificial price increases, as well as expand the marketing opportunities for farmers.

Agro Procurement and Supply company also supports farmers in terms of raising their awareness. The company holds educational trainings in accordance with farmers’ directions of activity to establish farmer cooperatives, which will lead to more efficient results, increased productivity and planned farming.

Moreover, thanks to cooperatives, farmers will be less dependent, which will ease their transition to self-management. They will be able to independently manage their projects without the need for bank loans, subsidies and advances.

Azerbaijani farmers keep on receiving large subsidies. More than 86 million manats ($50.58 million) will be allocated to farmers for fuel and motor oil, cultivation of wheat, rice as well as silk cocoons in 2019.

Significant growth in productivity and production has been observed in the agricultural sector thanks to innovative technologies, which are key factor of intensive development.