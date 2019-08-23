AZPROMO to organize customer mission for foreign companies

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan regularly organizes export and customer missions to promote national products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) will organize a customer mission to the country for the companies of several countries in October.

The mission will be organized for companies operating in the markets of Russia, Georgia, Iran and Uzbekistan, AZPROMO told local media.

The products to be offered by Azerbaijan for purchase include building materials.

The mission covers October 22-25. The companies wishing to participate in the customer mission must submit all necessary documents by September 15.

Earlier, AZPROMO said that it will organize a customer mission for companies operating in the markets of Germany, Poland and Croatia in November. Wines, spirits and food products will be offered to the customers.

AZPROMO organizes customer missions for the promotion of non-oil products of Azerbaijan. Only 10 people can participate in a customer mission, and the period of their stay in the country does not exceed six days.

Foreign citizens participating in the customer missions will be provided with a hotel room, tickets for air transport, as well as local transport at the expense of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

AZPROMO operates under the Economy Ministry since 2003 to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

The introduction of local products of Azerbaijan to international markets boosts the non-oil sector of the country's economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries.

Along with export missions, organization of customer missions is one of the tools aimed at promotion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Customer missions are organized taking into account the country's economic and trade links, the export potential of non-oil products, as well as requests from exporters.

Launched in 2016, the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of their production and further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.