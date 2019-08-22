Country increases power generation

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan increased power generation in the first seven months of this year.

The volume of power generation in the country amounted to 14.1 billion kWh in January-July 2019, which is 5.1 percent more than in the same period last year.

In the reporting period, the production of commercial electricity in the country increased by 5.3 percent, amounting to 13.7 billion kWh.

At the same time, in January-July 2019, thermal power plants of Azerenergy OJSC generated 12.5 billion kWh of commercial electricity, demonstrating an increase of 6.6 percent. However, power generation at hydroelectric power plants decreased by 12 percent to 1.04 billion kWh.

Moreover, wind power generation increased fivefold to 71.1 million kWh in the first seven months of this year, and solar power generation – to 25.7 million kWh (an increase of 9.8 percent).

The difference between the general and commercial indicators of electricity production is explained by the fact that Azerenergy OJSC uses part of the electricity produced to meet its own needs.

In recent years, the country has turned from a power importing country into a country exporting power. Azerbaijan, which has been exporting power to neighboring countries for a long time, has already begun exporting energy to European countries.

Since early May 2019, Azerenergy has started supplying power to Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary through Georgia and Turkey. In the coming months, the company also plans to export power to Austria and Italy.

Azerenergy is the main exporter of power in Azerbaijan. There are over 30 power plants on the balance of Azerenergy. The total power generation capacity of these stations exceeds 6,000 megawatts, which allows generating about 24 billion kWh of electricity annually.

Total power production in Azerbaijan amounted to 25.2 billion kWh in 2018. In 2018, Azerbaijan's electricity exports increased by 165.2 million kWh in comparison with 2017 (1.28 billion kWh), reaching almost 1.5 billion kWh.

At present, 18 percent of power production in Azerbaijan accounts for alternative energy sources, in which hydro power plants hold the main share. Wind power maintains 59.2 percent (15,000 MW) share in total potential for renewable energy. It is followed by solar power - 31.6 percent (8,000 MW), biomass power - 3.5 percent (900 MW), geothermal power - 3.1 percent (800 MW), and hydropower - 2.6 percent (650 MW).

According to the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019, expansion of renewable power generation is estimated at 430 MW in 2018-2020, 840 MW in 2021-2025, and 925 MW in 2026-2030.

The share of renewables in the total power generation is expected to be 15 percent by 2020, 25-30 percent by 2025 and 35-40 percent by 2030.