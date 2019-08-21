Agricultural production increases

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan's nature, climate and land conditions are favorable for the large-scale production of various agricultural products.

In general, the agriculture sector is considered one of the important directions in the country’s development, as this sector plays a special role in the diversification of the economy, providing the population with food, the development of regions, reducing poverty, addressing social problems and other issues.

Intensive measures taken by government bear fruits and evident constant development of this sector is reflected in statistical data.

Suitable for sowing territories, favorable temperature balance on the plains of Azerbaijan allowed achieving relative superiority of crop development over the livestock.

Agricultural products worth 4.453 billion manats ($2.62 billion) were produced in Azerbaijan in January-July 2019. This is 6.3 percent more than the same period last year, said the State Statistical Committee.

In the reporting period, livestock production increased by 3.1 percent, and crop production - by 9.5 percent; in value of 2.22 billion manats ($1.31 billion) and 2.23 billion manats ($1.31 billion), respectively.

Livestock is more developed in the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, especially the Mountainous Shirvan and Kalbajar-Lachin economic zones.

The country produced 289,300 tons of meat, 1.2 million tons of milk, 1.1 billion eggs and 14,900 tons of wool. Compared to the same period in 2018, meat production increased by 3 percent, milk - by 1.7 percent, eggs - by 6.9 percent, wool - by 1.5 percent.

The country fully meets its egg demand through local production. Hajigabul Poultry Farming located in the Aghajanli village of the Hajigabul region produces 70-75 percent of total egg consumption.

In addition, 576,300 tons of potatoes (an increase of 7.9 percent) and 1 million tons of other vegetables were grown in January-July, which is 9.3 percent more than in the same period last year. At the same time, 3.2 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were grown, which is 4.3 percent less than in the same period in 2018.

Olericulture (vegetable growing) is more developed in Khachmaz, Lankaran and Absheron regions. The Khachmaz zone specializes in late maturing, and Lankaran - in farash (early maturing) vegetable growing. A lot of vegetables are also grown in greenhouses around Baku and Ganja.

Moreover, melon production has been increased by 13.5 percent, totaling 349,800 tons. The country also increased fruit and berry production by 17.6 percent to 244,000 tons.

In the first seven months of the year, 5,700 tons of grapes (annual growth of 37.5 percent), 476 tons of green tea leaves (decrease by 11.1 percent) and 2,800 tons of sunflower (growth of 55 percent) were grown.

In general, agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to 7 billion manats ($4.11 billion) in 2018, which is 4.6 percent higher than in 2017. The volume of production in livestock amounted to 3.8 billion manats ($2.2 billion), and in crop production - to 3.2 billion manats ($1.9 billion).