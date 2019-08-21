Oil, gas exports to Georgia up

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan has increased the volume of oil, gas and oil products exports to Georgia in the first seven months of this year.

In particular, Georgia imported 116,447 tons of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan in January-July 2019, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said in a message. The total cost of oil and oil products exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $64.186 million.

Oil and oil products imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan increased by 21,623 tons or 22 percent in quantitative terms, and 10.7 percent in value terms.

In January-July 2018, Georgia imported 94,824 tons of oil and oil products worth $57.977 million from Azerbaijan.

As for gas imports, in the first seven months of this year, Georgia imported 1.047 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan. This is 80,333 cubic meters or 8.3 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

Currently, Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas to Georgia. Today, Georgia receives natural gas from Azerbaijan through two sources. Thus, Georgia supplies the population and thermal power plants with gas purchased from SOCAR. In addition, Georgia receives a transit share for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to the world market.

SOCAR supplies gas through the Gazimahammad-Gazakh pipeline. In addition, Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Georgia from the Shah-Deniz field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

Last year, Georgia imported 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan.

As for Georgia’s electricity imports, they amounted to 716.2 million kWh in January-July 2019, 89.57 percent of which accounted for imports from Azerbaijan, according to Georgia’s Electricity System Commercial Operator (ESCO).

In particular, Georgia received 641,368 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in the reporting period.

In 2018, Azerbaijan's electricity exports increased by 165.2 million kWh in comparison with 2017 (1.28 billion kWh), reaching almost 1.5 billion kWh. As much as 1.23 billion kWh of this amount was exported to Georgia.

Georgia is a key transit country for Azerbaijan, through which Azerbaijan’s main pipelines for the supply of oil and gas to the West are laid. For instance, the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipelines pass through the neighboring country. Also, gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is transported to Turkey through Georgia.

BTC, which is considered to be the main artery of energy export in the region, has played an important role in the extraction of the Caspian Sea's rich energy resources and bringing them to the world markets.

At present, the BTC pipeline mainly transports the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other crude oil and condensate volumes, including Turkmen, Russian and Kazakh oil are transported via the pipeline.

ACG is the largest oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea, covering more than 432 square kilometers. A contract for the development of ACG block of oil and gas fields was signed in 1994 for 30 years. Proven oil reserves of ACG block of oil and gas fields are estimated at 1.2 billion tons, while gas reserves make up 350 billion cubic meters.