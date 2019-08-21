Number of trainings for female entrepreneurs in regions increase

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Given the increasingly growing role of women in the socio-economic life of the country, development of women's entrepreneurship is one of the priority directions in the development of the business sector in Azerbaijan.

The Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan is expanding the number of trainings in the regions, Sakina Babayeva, the head of the Association, told Trend.

She stressed that the Association increased the number of trainings for women entrepreneurs aimed at activities in the agricultural sector and support to launch business and small agricultural enterprises.

Babayeva further noted that there are obviously positive results of the trainings in the Oguz and Tovuz regions, where small enterprises have already opened and are operating.

“Women in these regions are most actively involved in entrepreneurial activities and have successfully mastered business skills,” she underlined.

She also pointed out that the Association is developing a strategy for the development of women's entrepreneurship, which provides for the opening of new business facilities in Baku and the regions.

The activities of the Association of Women Entrepreneurs, which has been operating since 2017, are primarily aimed at strengthening the role of women in the field of entrepreneurship, as well as the dynamic development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan.

For the short period of operation, the Association has concluded memorandums of cooperation with the associations of women entrepreneurs of Russia, Georgia, Latvia, and it plans to expand cooperation with similar organizations in various states in the territory of the former Soviet Union.

Presently, more than 400 women are members of the Association, while 300 women cooperate with the Association on contractual conditions in the country’s regions.

In general, over 143,000 women are engaged in business in Azerbaijan. The growth of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is one of the priority directions of the economic policy and it is closely related to the development of small and medium-sized businesses, and in particular to the development of women's business in the country.

Every day, the role of women in entrepreneurship and their number grow. According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the share of women among entrepreneurs in the country is 21.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the share of Azerbaijani women in the socio-economic life of the country makes up 48.2 percent of the total number of employed population.

The number of women deputies in the parliament is also growing. While in 1990 women accounted for 4.3 percent of all MPs and for 10.7 percent in 2000, today the share of female MPs in the country reaches 16.8 percent.

Azerbaijan also supports social and economic development of women living in rural areas. Recently, Association of Rural Women of Azerbaijan was established together with the World Bank in order to create business opportunities for women living in the rural areas.