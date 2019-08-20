Official talks Belarus-Uzbekistan agricultural co-op benefits

By Trend





Implementation of joint projects in agricultural machinery will meet Uzbekistan’s demand for modern high-performance and energy-efficient agricultural machinery and equipment, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus Igor Brylo told Trend in an interview.

Earlier Trend reported that during the first Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan on July 29, 2019, a meeting of the "Prospective areas of cooperation in the field of agriculture, food industry and food security" panel was held.

Brylo said that according to the results of the panel, 6 joint documents were signed, which include contracts worth $4 million and the Agreement on joint work of state institutions in the field of crop production, seed growing, horticulture and agriculture.

Brylo, however, didn't reveal any details.

"The Ministry has no right to disclose information about commercial contracts," he said.

He noted that work is underway to expand cooperation with Uzbek partners in the field of assembly and subsequent sale Belarusian tractors, fodder harvesting, forage harvesting and other agricultural equipment.

The deputy minister stressed that the implementation of such joint projects will ensure the need of Uzbekistan in modern high-performance and energy-efficient agricultural machinery and equipment, localize their production, create additional jobs, while receiving the corresponding economic effect.

"The priority area of ??cooperation is the export of agricultural and food products," the deputy minister stressed.

The main directions of Belarusian-Uzbek cooperation in the field of agriculture are the organization of product supplies, participation in exhibitions, forum and meetings of business circles.

"Growth rates of trade in agricultural and food products between our countries increased by more than 1.5 times in 2018 compared to 2017. According to the results of 6 months of 2019, the growth rate amounted to 109 percent compared to the same period in 2018," Brylo said.

He added that in the future the parties are exploring the possibility of implementing joint projects in various fields of agriculture, including in livestock breeding, veterinary medicine, crop production and agricultural education.







