Azerbaijani hazelnut producer increases production

By Trend





Since the beginning of 2019, the hazelnut processing plant in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala has increased production by 20 percent, when compared to the six months of the previous year, the company told Trend.

According to the source, the capacity of the enterprise allows for increasing the production volumes up to 1,600 tons.

"At the same time, the enterprise is capable of exporting up to 1,500 tons of finished products. Today export is about 1,000 tons of processed hazelnuts, based on the requested volumes," the company said.

It was noted that production and export volumes directly depend on market supply and demand.

The factory plans to arrange exports to Ukraine and other countries by the end of the year.

The products of the factory have a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of Azerbaijan. The company also has a confirmation code ???? 6231 120 for exporting products to EU countries.

The company has installed equipment of Turkish production.