Total volume of deposits increases in Azerbaijan

12 August 2019 [10:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The total volume of deposits amounted to 22.13 billion manats in Azerbaijan in June 2019, which is 7.6 percent more than in June 2018, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank (CBA) on Aug. 11.

As of June 2019, deposits in foreign currency amounted to 13.9 billion manats, which is 1.6 percent less than in June 2018.

In turn, the number of deposits in national currency greatly increased. In June 2019, the volume increased by 23.3 percent compared to June 2018 and reached 8.2 billion manats .

