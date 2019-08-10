Economic cooperation with Czech Republic to strengthen

By Azernews

Mutual visits and meetings held between Azerbaijani and Czech Republic officials give constant impetus to the development of relations and create favorable conditions for fruitful cooperation.

Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Economy Minister has met with Milan Ekert, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, Economy Ministry said in a message.

During the meeting, Mustafayev emphasized the importance of relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, along with the mutual visits of the heads of states and the agreements signed within these visits.

It was noted that the countries are closely cooperating in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres and mutual investments are being made.

The memorandum on strategic partnership, which was signed by the presidents of the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan in 2015, includes about 30 documents embracing various fields such as economy, taxation, stimulation and protection of investments.

Mustafayev stated that the parliaments of both countries have friendly groups for mutual cooperation. He noted that the activities of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are important for the development of bilateral relations.

Touching on prospects of cooperation, Mustafayev said that there are opportunities for expansion of cooperation in industry, transport and transit, agriculture, trade, pharmaceutics and tourism spheres.

Then, he informed the ambassador about reforms being implemented in the country, the favorable business and investment environment, and urged Czech businessmen to take advantage of the business conditions created in industrial parks and zones in Azerbaijan.

In turn, Milan Ekert stressed that the Czech Republic attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and shared his views on the development of cooperation in the economic sphere between the two states.

Noting the importance of the meetings and discussions held on the development of bilateral cooperation, the ambassador stressed that he would make every effort to develop the relations between the two countries.

The fact that Czech Republic annually imports oil worth up to $1.5 billion from Azerbaijan is a serious benefit for the latter. However mutual cooperation is not limited to supply of oil.

The close relations between the two countries are also evidenced by the fact that the Czech Republic takes the ninth place in terms of foreign investment in the Azerbaijani economy.

Czech companies operating in Azerbaijan are actively working to strengthen relations between the two countries.