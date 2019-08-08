Citizens increase awareness of mandatory health insurance

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Unawareness of the citizens and lack of educational works may cause serious problems in the insurance market of every country.

Currently, Azerbaijan takes measures to improve its insurance market and active work is being done to raise awareness about compulsory health insurance.

Events on introduction of compulsory health insurance system in the country have been held in Zagatala and Gakh regions of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance informed participants about health care packages.

In particular, it was noted that the use of emergency medical care is the basic part, and it is free of charge for all citizens. However, to use specialized medical care, which is an additional part of the service package, insurance premiums should be paid. Benefit groups are exempt from paying insurance premiums.

The events were held in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s decree “On a number of measures to ensure the use of mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan”.

Previously, similar awareness-raising events were held in Guba, Gusar and Balakan regions.

The next events of this type are planned to be held in Sheki and Oguz regions.

The pilot project on compulsory health insurance has been implemented in Azerbaijan since late 2016. It currently covers the city of Mingachevir and the Yevlakh and Aghdash regions. The project is being implemented by the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, which began operating in February 2016.

The State Agency holds training in different medical facilities of the country on the eve of introduction of compulsory health insurance.

The process of digitization of documentation of medical institutions as well as preparation for introducing the online system is underway.

The online system implies significant simplification of the work process for insured persons in case of insured events and shortening of the time of working with medical institution workers when receiving necessary documents.

Mandatory health insurance will be applied in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2020.








