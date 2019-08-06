Repair works at Azerbaijan TPP nearing completion

By Trend





Repair works at the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th units of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant (Azerbaijan TPP) in the city of Mingachevir, the largest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus region, are nearing completion, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy.

According to the report, the repair of the remaining four power units will be completed by the end of the year.

"At the same time, relevant repair works have been completed at three cells of the 500-kilovolt substation. Overall, work at this substation has been completed by 90 percent," the report said.

It is also reported that all 63 transformers of the 330-kilovolt substation, at which an accident occurred in July 2018, have been replaced.

"In addition, the renovation of the concrete layer of the water canal has been completed. Work on the construction of a new bridge over the Upper Karabakh canal is being completed, and work on its asphalting will soon commence," the report said.

Furthermore, the six-story engineering building of the Azerbaijan TPP has been completely reconstructed.

Construction works have been completed on the nitrogen-oxygen and air compressor sections, oil reagent facilities, chemical station shop. Final tests and commissioning works are currently being carried out. Along with this, the fencing of the territory and other works are underway at an accelerated pace.

"The completion of the reconstruction process of the Azerbaijan TPP is scheduled for the first half of the coming year," Azerenergy said.