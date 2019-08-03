Economy minister: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan seek to further develop economic relations

By Trend

The trade relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be further expanded as a result of the opening of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks in Baku at a meeting with Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev in connection with the end of his diplomatic term in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

“Azerbaijan offers Kazakh businessmen to take advantage of the attractive investment climate created in the country and the conditions offered to the companies in industrial parks and zones,” Mustafayev said.

The minister also informed the ambassador about ongoing economic reforms, major transport and transit projects.

The high level of relations between the two countries, the development of economic relations in various spheres and the desire to further strengthen them were stressed at the meeting.

Issabayev stressed that the potential for the development of economic relations has not been exhausted.