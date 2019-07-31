Necessary to expand training for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

By Trend





For the development and support of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, first of all, it is necessary to expand training programs in the regions, Vice President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan Vuqar Zeynalov said, Trend reports July 31 from a meeting at the Baku Business Center.

The meeting is dedicated to the innovative development of entrepreneurship and is organized by the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

Zeynalov noted that a strong business model is being created in Azerbaijan, and mechanisms are being developed for the application of innovative technologies in the field of entrepreneurship.

“Favorable business environment is being formed in Azerbaijan, projects are being implemented in the field of agriculture, and the network of startups is expanding in this area. All these innovative approaches help to strengthen the potential of the private sector and create competitive environment," he said.

"The introduction of innovative technologies in the field of small and medium business contributes to the institutional entrepreneurship development," he added. "The projects that have been implemented in this area so far and the creation of business incubators are a great help to develop a single technological innovation system used in the business sphere.”

He noted that the National Confederation is implementing a number of projects aimed at supporting the development of innovative entrepreneurship in the Azerbaijani regions.

Entrepreneurs of cities and regions of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of business structures and government agencies of the country are taking part in the meeting.