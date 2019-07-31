Georgia leads in “single window” exports from Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The total volume of exports of Azerbaijani products through the “single window” system in January-July 2019 amounted to $71.8 million, according to the Export Review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

Among the countries importing Azerbaijani products through the “single window”, Georgia is the leader – 29 percent of the total “single window” exports.

The top five countries also include Russia (26 percent), Iran (six percent), Turkey (five percent) and Vietnam (four percent).

Other countries importing Azerbaijani products through the “single window” are Kazakhstan, the Great Britain and Malaysia (three percent each) as well as Sweden (one percent).

Goods worth $8.1 million were exported in July 2019, which is 16.9 percent of the total volume.

In January-June, the total exports of Azerbaijan amounted to $9.98 billion, which is an increase of $1.3 billion, or 15 percent, compared to the same period of 2018.

During this period, exports in the non-oil sector totaled $979 million, thus increasing by $127 million, or 15 percent, year-on-year.

The objective of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication is to develop proposals for realization of economic reforms based on analytical data by conducting analyses and researches on macro and micro-economic levels directed to ensuring sustainable economic development of Azerbaijan.

Another objective is to prepare mid- and long-term forecasts, provide government authorities and agencies with them and organize promotion of the achievements made by Azerbaijan in various sectors of the economy.