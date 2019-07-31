TODAY.AZ / Business

Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan

31 July 2019 [10:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year (according to information as of July 31), grain was harvested over an area of ??1,033,743 hectares, which is about 99 percent of all sown areas, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Among the stubble fields used for grains, 341,116 hectares were used for barley and 662,627 hectares for wheat. As of today, 3,161,692.4 tons of grain have been harvested in the country, with an average yield of 31.4 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting has been completed in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Aghsu, Astara, Balakan, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Jabrayil, Dashkasan, Shabran, Fuzuli, Naftalan, Goychay, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Khizi, Imishli, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Gakh, Gazakh, Gabala, Guba, Masalli, Neftchala, Oghuz, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Tartar, Tovuz, Ujar, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab districts of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, grain harvesting is nearing completion in Nakhchivan AR, Gobustan, Shamakhi and Shaki districts.

In Gobustan district, all 9,382 hectares sown with barley have been harvested, and 21,948 out of 22,258 hectares sown with wheat have been harvested. The yield in Gobustan for barley and wheat is 23.7 and 25.3 centners per hectare, respectively.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 8,469 hectares were harvested from 8,579 hectares sown with barley, and 23,037 hectares were compressed from 24,729 hectares of wheat. Yield in Nakhchivan AR in barley made up 29.7 centners, and 31.0 centners per hectare in wheat. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gusar districts of the country:

District

Wheat

Barley

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Sown, ha

Harvested, ha

Nakhchivan AR

24,729

23,037

31.0

8,579

8,469

29.7

Absheron

307

307

15.3

917

917

10.3

Aghdam

12,228

12,228

39.0

2,215

2,215

35.5

Aghdash

4,273

4,273

25.1

11,630

11,630

24.1

Aghjabadi

22,503

22,503

37.1

6,672

6,672

32.7

Aghstafa

8,615

8,615

36.4

1,673

1,673

27.6

Aghsu

20,401

20,401

32.9

15,955

15,955

31.0

Astara

140

140

22.1

44

44

19.0

Balakan

1,215

1,215

28.0

458

458

28.7

Beylagan

10,666

10,666

35.2

1,765

1,765

29.2

Barda

9,041

9,041

44.3

2,601

2,601

38.9

Bilasuvar

13,738

13,738

31.7

16,456

16,456

30.6

Jabrayil

2,430

2,430

35.0

550

550

30.5

Jalilabad

54,908

54,908

37.1

4,509

4,509

35.2

Dashkasan

320

320

20.0

110

110

20.0

Shabran

8,518

8,518

24.6

5,038

5,038

22.8

Fuzuli

28,459

28,459

31.7

8,505

8,505

29.0

Goranboy

8,764

8,216

31.0

13,750

13,750

29.0

Naftalan

35

35

26.0

315

315

26.0

Goychay

8,740

8,740

30.9

6,851

6,851

30.1

Goygol

5,655

5,646

26.1

2,362

2,362

24.8

Hajigabul

21,615

21,615

19.3

10,358

10,358

30.3

Khachmaz

19,223

19,223

34.5

5,786

5,786

30.0

Khizi

3,488

3,488

18.6

1,949

1,949

17.0

Imishli

12,716

12,716

38.7

6,322

6,322

34.2

Ismayilli

23,200

23,200

36.3

6,173

6,173

31.1

Gadabay

1,813.8

823

29.3

191

83

11.1

Kurdamir

18,120

18,120

34.5

29,926

29,926

33.3

Gakh

10,934

