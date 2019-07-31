Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year (according to information as of July 31), grain was harvested over an area of ??1,033,743 hectares, which is about 99 percent of all sown areas, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Among the stubble fields used for grains, 341,116 hectares were used for barley and 662,627 hectares for wheat. As of today, 3,161,692.4 tons of grain have been harvested in the country, with an average yield of 31.4 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting has been completed in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Aghsu, Astara, Balakan, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Jabrayil, Dashkasan, Shabran, Fuzuli, Naftalan, Goychay, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Khizi, Imishli, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Gakh, Gazakh, Gabala, Guba, Masalli, Neftchala, Oghuz, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Tartar, Tovuz, Ujar, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab districts of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, grain harvesting is nearing completion in Nakhchivan AR, Gobustan, Shamakhi and Shaki districts.

In Gobustan district, all 9,382 hectares sown with barley have been harvested, and 21,948 out of 22,258 hectares sown with wheat have been harvested. The yield in Gobustan for barley and wheat is 23.7 and 25.3 centners per hectare, respectively.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 8,469 hectares were harvested from 8,579 hectares sown with barley, and 23,037 hectares were compressed from 24,729 hectares of wheat. Yield in Nakhchivan AR in barley made up 29.7 centners, and 31.0 centners per hectare in wheat. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gusar districts of the country: